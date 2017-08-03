The Rachel Maddow Show 08/03/17

Details of Mueller grand jury unclear

Paul Butler, former federal prosecutor, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about the difference between Robert Mueller using an existing grand jury or impaneling a new one for his own purposes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

