The Rachel Maddow Show 07/26/17

Democrats wait for struggling GOP to produce a health bill

Senator Amy Klobuchar talks with Rachel Maddow about the resistance to flailing Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and Donald Trump's public spat with Jeff Sessions for doing the right thing in recusing himself from campaign-related matters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

