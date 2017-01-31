The Rachel Maddow Show 01/31/17

Democrats vow to block Trump SCOTUS pick Gorsuch

Senator Jeff Merkley talks with Rachel Maddow about his intention to filibuster Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, after Republicans refused to give former President Obama's nominee a hearing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Neil Gorsuch chosen as Trump's nomination for SCOTUS
2 hours 45 min ago
Will the 'rule of law' survive under Trump?
2 hours 19 min ago
Sen. Stabenow on Mnuchin, Price: 'The truth matters'
2 hours 32 min ago
Albright on Trump: This is not a reality show
10 hours 40 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal questions 'grit' of Jeff Sessions
8 hours 1 min ago
How would Dems block President Trump’s Supreme Court pick?
Joe: Using the word 'betrayed' is frightening
How do Trump's actions compare to Nixon's?
Yates testified on saying no to unlawful pres. order
Maddow: Destabilizing chaos a Trump hallmark

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL