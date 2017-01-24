The Rachel Maddow Show 01/24/17

Democrats so far not united in opposition to Trump nominees

Tom Perez, former Obama Labor secretary, talks with Rachel Maddow about why he wants to be the chair of the Democratic Party, and what he would hope to do in that role. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPost: Power struggles define Trump's first days in WH
11 hours 36 min ago
Trump’s voter fraud comments create split on Capitol Hill
8 hours 15 min ago
Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
14 hours 54 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump struggles to pass pres. maturity test
Waters: Trump has no information that millions voted illegally
11 hours 51 min ago
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof forward, or shut up
Shailene Woodley on DAPL: Indigenous rights have been 'overlooked' for too long
Trump’s ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion’ raises eyebrows
MaddowBlog: What Trump’s WH considers ‘demoralizing’
Trump welcoming Theresa May on Friday

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL