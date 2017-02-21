The Rachel Maddow Show 02/21/17

Democratic recruiters see new zeal for public service in office

Rachel Maddow reports on the surge in enthusiasm that Democratic Party officials are seeing while recruiting new candidates for local legislative office, and the energized crowds that members of Congress are encountering in their home districts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Waters: Trump advisors with Russia ties are 'scumbags'
3 hours 33 min ago
Divided America in the age of Trump
5 hours 41 min ago
Trump’s lawyer denies delivering Russia-Ukraine peace plan
6 hours 27 min ago
Chris: The danger of heading too far right
3 hours 50 min ago
Blumenthal: Trump’s response on anti-Semitism was weak
4 hours 41 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: CBC won't 'legitimize' Bannon with meeting
Trump: Anti-Semitism 'has to stop'
'Apprehension' at EPA after Scott Pruitt confirmed
MaddowBlog: WH forced to reverse course on Trump's golfing
Deportation memos show stripping of immigrant protections

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL