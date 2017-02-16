The Rachel Maddow Show 02/16/17

Democratic candidates see anti-Trump grassroots boost

David Nir, political director for Daily Kos, talks with Rachel Maddow about how opposition to Donald Trump has energized progressives and grassroots support for Democratic candidates in an effort to bolster resistance to Trump's agenda in Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: 'I was just given the information' on false Electoral College margin claim
6 hours 16 min ago
Cummings on Trump claim he won't meet: Meeting was never scheduled
3 hours 20 min ago
Netanyahu on two-state solution: Labels are not important
4 hours 43 min ago
Rep. Seth Moulton: Trump is a ‘serial liar’
4 hours 52 min ago
Chuck: Trump's anti-media stance not playing well in D.C.
9 hours 9 min ago
GOP Sen.: Trump is right, he 'inherited a mess'
Congress strips Obama-era gun regulation
Resistance against Trump-ordered deportations begins
Does Sarandon still think Trump can bring the revolution?
GOP demand for probe into Trump-Russia ties grows

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL