The Rachel Maddow Show 09/18/17

Democrats prep for another fight to defend Obamacare from GOP

Senator Mazie Hirono talks with Rachel Maddow about the Republican drive to repeal the Affordable Care Act and how her personal story as a cancer patient and immigrant resonates with her constituents. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

