The Rachel Maddow Show 05/08/17

Democrats look to supplant Republicans avoiding home town halls

Rachel Maddow reports on a new idea of Democratic members of Congress attending town halls in neighboring districts where the Republican representative is unresponsive to constituents amid a backlash against GOP lawmakers who voted to kill Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
6 hours 37 min ago
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
4 hours 46 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was compromised
5 hours 33 min ago
Did Trump lie about the Flynn fiasco?
4 hours 40 min ago
Exclusive: Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
5 hours 45 min ago
Will frat brothers go to prison for Penn St. hazing death?
Joe: GOP messaging on health care has been 'horrific'
Exclusive: Flynn never told DIA that Russians paid him
MaddowBlog: GOP Rep says 'nobody dies' from lacking access to health care
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL