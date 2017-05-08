The Rachel Maddow Show 05/08/17
Democrats look to supplant Republicans avoiding home town halls
Rachel Maddow reports on a new idea of Democratic members of Congress attending town halls in neighboring districts where the Republican representative is unresponsive to constituents amid a backlash against GOP lawmakers who voted to kill Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Democrats look to supplant absent Republicans
Cracks deepen in White House Flynn story
Still unexplained: 18 day delay firing Flynn
Yates message to White House 'extraordinary'
Cyber attack hits favored French candidate
Trump camp warned Flynn about Russia contacts
Trump derelict in filling key defense roles
Democrats on offense over GOP Trumpcare bill
Americans face impact of new GOP health care
The seven key consequences of GOP health care
GOP uses health care as means to tax cuts
Schiff: Health care cuts will haunt GOP
Schiff: Trump Russia probe back on track
New GOP tactic targets Trump Russia dossier
Ivanka Trump's influence difficult to discern
Second Trump Army secretary pick hits snag
Trump admin makes mess spinning spending bill
Yates testimony to refute White House: report
Trump risks emboldening despots with praise
Rachel Maddow with Seth Meyers tonight!
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Kushner family biz deal raises ethics...
Sen. Dick Durbin reacts to Yates testimony...
Yates testifies on Russia, Mike Flynn, &...
French Pres-Elect Spokesperson: Populism lost
White House waited 18 days to fire Flynn...
Democrats look to supplant absent Republicans
Yates message to White House 'extraordinary'
Still unexplained: 18 day delay firing Flynn
Cracks deepen in White House Flynn story
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was...
New Flynn Revelations Exposed During Yates...
What is the Senate’s strategy on health care?
French election trumps Putin strategy
Scarborough calls GOP messaging on health...
Hack hits frontrunner challenging Putin...
Senate committee wants answers from Trump...
Reports: Trump team asked Obama admin. for...
Trump resistance sees record fundraising...
Massive hack in French election, as US...
Politics
Yates testifies on Russia, Mike Flynn, &...
Senate committee wants answers from Trump...
Reports: Trump team asked Obama admin. for...
Trump camp warned Flynn about Russia contacts
FBI Director Comey: WikiLeaks is just...
FBI boss Comey: Russia the 'greatest...
Trump: Middle East peace 'maybe not as...
Lawrence: Comey's false choice on Clinton...
New GOP tactic targets Trump Russia dossier
Hillary Clinton reflects on the factors...
Why does Hillary Clinton think she lost...
NYTimes on Ivanka Trump's agenda &...
Fmr. ambassador blasts Trump for doubting...
Trump & Putin share call ahead of Russia...
What's on Steve Bannon's whiteboard?
Pressed on Obama wiretap claim, Trump says...
A survey of the Trump electorate
Schiff: House is investigating "tactics...
Trump serves up red meat to the base just...
Moore: ‘I want the 6 year old off the...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Monday’s Morning Joe in 90 seconds
What is the Senate’s strategy on health care?
French election trumps Putin strategy
Scarborough calls GOP messaging on health...
Morning Joe in 90 seconds
House Majority Whip on the future of the...
Politics down under: How a key ally views...
The optics of health care reform
Is Obamacare repeal more about campaign...
Foreign Relations Chair: White House needs...
Key architect of plan to replace Obamacare...
FBI Director: I had two choices: speak or...
What is the GOP’s political calculation on...
The resurgence of the Taliban six years...
Senator Elizabeth Warren on the democrats’...
Senator Elizabeth Warren: money has...
Democratic whip: ‘we didn’t have chaos and...
Hillary Clinton reflects on the factors...
The struggles of speaking for the White House
Is GOP mismanaging the message on health...