The Rachel Maddow Show 09/21/17

Democrats look to run out the clock on GOP health bill

Rachel Maddow reports on the return of activism to oppose Republican attempts to pass legislation to destroy Obamacare, and notes that the narrow legislative timeline is a point of focus for some strategies. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

