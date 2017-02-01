The Rachel Maddow Show 02/01/17

Democrats forcing GOP to deal with confirmation system they broke

David Leonhardt, writer and editor for The New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about why he thinks Democrats should accept that Republicans broke the confirmation system when they refused to giving Merrick Garland a hearing and should give Neil Gorsuch the same treatment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

