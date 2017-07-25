The Rachel Maddow Show 07/25/17

Democrats fight for time and transparency on gop health/tax bill

Senator Chris Murphy talks with Rachel Maddow about what is at stake in resisting the Republican health/tax bill and how he hopes to use amendments to buy time for Americans to read the Republican plans and make their voices heard. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

