The Rachel Maddow Show 11/15/17

Democrats feeling new energy, flipping seats in red Oklahoma

Anna Langthorn, new chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, talks with Rachel Maddow about recent blue victories in her very red state and the momentum she hopes to build with her party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

