The Rachel Maddow Show 01/12/17

Democrats adjust to role as opposition party

Rachel Maddow reports on some weird technical malfunctions in Congress today, and Senate Democrats making a defiant stand against Republicans as they began the process of revoking health insurance from millions of Americans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama surprises Biden with nation's highest honor
2 hours 51 min ago
DOJ to probe into FBI action ahead of election
9 hours 42 min ago
Sanders explains the Republican plan to destroy Obamacare
2 hours 17 min ago
Panetta on intel war: Sends 'wrong message to our enemies'
3 hours 46 min ago
Manchin: Trump should be able to put his team in place
4 hours 47 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump rewarding allies, punishing critics with notoriety
Chuck: Our national obsession with obsession
House Oversight Chair: I support probe into FBI actions
Fmr. CIA Dir. downplays talk of resignations under Trump
Biden: ‘I don't like Obama. I love him'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL