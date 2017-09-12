The Rachel Maddow Show 09/12/17

David Corn, Michael Isikoff teaming up for Trump Russia book

Rachel Maddow gets David Corn to give some of the details of the book he's working on with Michael Isikoff about the Trump Russia scandal and investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
3 hours 57 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
5 hours 5 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
2 hours 42 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
4 hours 6 min ago
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
3 hours 44 min ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
6 hours 2 min ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
4 hours 31 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
5 hours 35 min ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL