The Rachel Maddow Show 02/13/17

Danger of gutted spillway still looms over Oroville Dam

Congressman John Garamendi, who represents many of the California residents under evacuation in the Oroville Dam area, talks with Rachel Maddow about the complexities of the problems with the dam facility and the impact the evacuation is having on the lives of evacuees. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser
1 hour 36 min ago
Sanders: Flynn has damaged himself in 'very serious way'
4 hours 48 min ago
Conway: Trump has 'full confidence' in Flynn
9 hours 15 min ago
Morning Joe: What Miller said 'should worry everyone'
18 hours 40 min ago
North Korea and the ‘rogue nuclear club’
6 hours 44 min ago
Greta: Politicians must skip stunts, get results
Thousands fill streets for immigration rally in Wisconsin
Comparing healthcare in America v. Canada
MaddowBlog: White House's Flynn problem hits tipping point
Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL