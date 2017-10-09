The Rachel Maddow Show 10/09/17

FEMA: Not our job to distribute food and water in Puerto Rico

Rachel Maddow reports on the situation in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, which has not received any FEMA aid despite multiple visits from FEMA representatives who helped victims with paperwork. FEMA says its the mayor's job to distribute food and water. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

