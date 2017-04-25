The Rachel Maddow Show 04/25/17

Cummings: May take White House subpoenas to get Flynn docs

Congressman Elijah Cummings talks with Rachel Maddow about the frustration of the House Oversight Committee that the White House won't produce documents on disgraced former Trump NSA Mike Flynn and what it may take to get those documents. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

