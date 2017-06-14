The Rachel Maddow Show 06/14/17

Criminal investigation of Trump a turning point in Russia probe

Ari Melber, MSNBC chief legal correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about the legal implications of the revelation that Donald Trump is being investigated for obstruction of justice for firing James Comey over the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

