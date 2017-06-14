The Rachel Maddow Show 06/14/17

Criminal charges filed in Flint water crisis

Congressman Dan Kildee talks with Rachel Maddow about the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice and the criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, being filed by the Michigan attorney general against officials in the Flint water crisis. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Video shows moment of Scalise shooting in Alexandria

