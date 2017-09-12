The Rachel Maddow Show 09/12/17
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp on Russia contacts
Rachel Maddow reviews just some of the many cover stories presented by members of the Donald Trump administration and/or campaign about contacts with Russians that were later shown to be false. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Trump exposed for lie about business partner
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Sen Warner joins Maddow Wednesday 9/13, 9pmET
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Devastation across Caribbean in Irma's wake
Scope of Irma damage seen across Florida
Trump aides facing Mueller query lawyer-up
Shape of Russia probe seen in legal wrangling
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
Florida west coast on edge as Irma shifts
Florida uses every available minute to prep
FL nuclear plants to shut down before Irma
New revelations in Trump Jr Senate interview
Exodus of evacuees as Florida faces Irma
Clinton casts Putin as a 'manspreader'
Russia still honing fake social media tactics
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
'Apocalyptic' destruction in U.S. Virgin...
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Trump exposed for lie about business partner
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Hillary Clinton 2020? Democrat says she...
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump...
Lawrence on 'sheer madness' of Bannon's...
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to...
Steve Bannon thinks Trump made a big ...
Irma's slow crawl up Florida leaves...
Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded...
Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner...
Russia scoops US media on Trump meeting again
Shape of Russia probe seen in legal wrangling
Trump aides facing Mueller query lawyer-up
Scope of Irma damage seen across Florida
Devastation across Caribbean in Irma's wake
Politics
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Corn, Isikoff teaming up on Trump Russia book
The man who played Trump reflects on the...
What made covering Trump so 'Unbelievable'
Hillary Clinton 2020? Democrat says she...
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump...
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to...
Steve Bannon thinks Trump made a big ...
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Bob Mueller reportedly wants to talk to...
Democrats want more answers from Donald...
Russia still honing fake social media tactics
Bernie Sanders reacts to Hillary Clinton’s...
The 11th Hour marks its one-year anniversary
Dems questioning Trump Jr. say they'll ...
Russia makes internet a propaganda playground
Facebook admits Russia-connected ad buy
Trump lawyers are reportedly trying to...
Trump is 'flawed', 'unfit', 'contemptible'...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Irma leaves widespread damage across Florida
Trump, intentionally or not, opens door...
Are the latest sanctions on North Korea...
What made covering Trump so 'Unbelievable'
'Is he ok'? Panel debates Bannon's...
Trump continues bipartisan outreach, hosts...
Freedom Caucus member refutes WSJ editorial
Trump legal team saw Kushner as liability:...
Bannon criticizes Trump for Comey firing
President, first lady lead moment of silence
Baby dolphin rescued off Marco Island
Acting DHS secretary: This is not over
GOP rep. says 'unconscionable' to vote no...
Florida senator: People are helping people...
Flooding, power lines remain a hazard in...
Naples mayor: We don't expect major injuries
'We really dodged a bullet', says Tampa mayor
We do fear casualties: Marco Island official
Small Texas towns struggle after Harvey
Time for Trumps to come clean on Russia:...