The Rachel Maddow Show 09/12/17

Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp on Russia contacts

Rachel Maddow reviews just some of the many cover stories presented by members of the Donald Trump administration and/or campaign about contacts with Russians that were later shown to be false. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
3 hours 55 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
5 hours 3 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
2 hours 41 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
4 hours 5 min ago
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
3 hours 42 min ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
6 hours 32 sec ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
4 hours 29 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
5 hours 33 min ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL