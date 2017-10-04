The Rachel Maddow Show 10/04/17

Continued rain, money woes add to crisis in Puerto Rico

Ari Melber reports on how continued rain in Puerto Rico has authorities very worried about the Guajataca Dam, and the prospect of Puerto Rico running out of money by the end of the month and having to shut down its government in the midst of Maria recovery. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rexit? Rift between Trump, Tillerson deepens
5 hours 33 min ago
Matthews: Tillerson didn’t deny calling Trump a moron
4 hours 35 min ago
John Lewis on gun control: We must organize
5 hours 15 min ago
Senate Intel Committee: We have more questions on collusion
5 hours 3 min ago
Report: Ivanka and Don Jr. came close to criminal charges
6 hours 4 min ago
Sen: Americans 'likely' helped Russians hack 2016 election
Ruhle: Source says Tillerson called Trump 'a f-ing moron'
Exclusive: Tillerson nearly quit, called Trump 'moron'
Joe: Trump shows 'basic lack of humanity' in Puerto Rico
Cole: No quick, easy solution to prevent massacres

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL