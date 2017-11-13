The Rachel Maddow Show 11/13/17

Comey notes could show up in Donald Trump obstruction case

Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney who has worked with James Comey and Robert Mueller, talks with Rachel Maddow about why he left the job of acting administrator for the DEA under Trump, and how James Comey's notes might be used in an obstruction case against Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

