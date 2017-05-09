The Rachel Maddow Show 05/09/17

Comey firing raises question: Why now?

Matt Zapotosky, how covers the Justice Department for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the questions raised by the timing of Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey and A.G. Jeff Sessions' apparent violation of his own recusal from the Trump-Russia case. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

