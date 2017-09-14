The Rachel Maddow Show 09/14/17

Clinton: Comey a reliable witness on Trump Russia case

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Rachel Maddow about former Director of the FBI, James Comey, how he handled Clinton's e-mail case and whether he is a reliable witness in the Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
2 hours 45 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
4 hours 27 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
3 hours 47 min ago
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
3 hours 20 min ago
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
2 hours 52 min ago
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands
South Korea media: N. Korea launches unidentified missile
Trump sows confusion over DREAMer deal
Gov. McAuliffe on Charlottesville: No moral equivalency
Border official: Wall construction 'requires budget passing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL