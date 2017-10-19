The Rachel Maddow Show 10/19/17

CIA forced to walk back director's statement on Russian meddling

Rachel Maddow shares video of CIA director Mike Pompeo stating falsely that the U.S. intelligence community's assessment is that Russia's meddling did not affect the outcome of the election. The CIA would later walk that statement back. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Federal response in Puerto Rico is 'a ten'
3 hours 31 min ago
Obama: Can’t govern people if you win by dividing them
3 hours 26 min ago
Trump personally interviews candidates for US Attorney
4 hours 23 min ago
Rep. Gutierrez: Conditions in Puerto Rico 'unacceptable'
4 hours 8 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda
5 hours 24 min ago
What happened in Niger?
Ari: Presidents Bush and Obama appear united in Trump criticism
Why Kelly was compelled to defend Trump
Reporter who brought down Roger Ailes speaks out
Rounds: GOP 'aren't going to abandon' Trump on health care

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL