The Rachel Maddow Show 08/04/17

China leaving US behind to lead on green energy jobs, ambition

Richard Engel looks at how countries like India are pushing for a greener future, and China is leading the way in wind and solar manufacturing and the jobs that come with it, while Donald Trump holds the U.S. back with a focus on coal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty securities fraud

