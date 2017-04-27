The Rachel Maddow Show 04/27/17

Chaffetz eyes door as Flynn scandal mushrooms

Rachel Maddow note that since taking on the matter of disgraced former Trump NSA Mike Flynn, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz appears increasingly uncomfortable, particularly as it becomes a showdown with the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

