The Rachel Maddow Show 06/07/17

Case for Trump 'obstruction of justice' strengthens

Nancy Gertner, former U.S. federal judge, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether the pressure Donald Trump exerted to end the FBI investigation into Mike Flynn was merely awkward or actually illegal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey says Trump demanded ‘loyalty’ in private meeting
9 hours 8 min ago
Officials refuse to answer Senate questions about Trump
3 hours 27 min ago
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
2 hours 53 min ago
Matthews: Comey's testimony reads like a loyalty ritual
4 hours 29 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff to Colin Powell: Trump admin. 'like a mafia family'
4 hours 13 min ago
Ryan: Not appropriate for Trump to ask Comey for loyalty
GOP Rep: Comey testimony doesn't describe a crime
D.C. bars opening early for Comey testimony
Poll: Americans think Trump is interfering in the Russia probe
Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL