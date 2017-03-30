The Rachel Maddow Show 03/30/17

Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'

Congressman Jim Himes, member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about what it would mean to grant immunity the Mike Flynn in exchange for testimony and what considerations would go into granting such immunity. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn asks for immunity, 'has a story to tell'
1 hour 14 min ago
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
46 min 23 sec ago
Report: WH officials aided Nunes in getting intel
Sen. Warner on Russians: ‘They'll be back in 2018’
3 hours 7 min ago
Sen. Merkley: Dems will filibuster Gorsuch
1 hour 34 min ago
Feinstein: I've never been briefed on classified info at WH
The civil war on Capitol Hill
What's the future of N.C.'s "bathroom bill"?
Pence breaks Senate tie on measure targeting PP
No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL