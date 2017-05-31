The Rachel Maddow Show 05/31/17

Candid Clinton talks 2016, Russia, misogyny

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, talks about Hillary Clinton's remarks in an interview at the ReCode tech conference, addressing her 2016 loss, Donald Trump, authoritarianism, Russia, and misogyny. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

