The Rachel Maddow Show 05/19/17

Can the Trump-Russia special counsel be undermined by Trump?

Neal Katyal, former US acting solicitor general who helped draft the special counsel regulations, talks with Rachel Maddow about the ways in which Donald Trump might seek to undermine or eliminate the Trump-Russia special investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
5 hours 18 min ago
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
8 hours 2 min ago
Chris Matthews: Potential for a Trump catastrophe
4 hours 4 min ago
McClatchy: Congress told Russia probe now includes poss. cover-up
7 hours 24 min ago
Debate prep video shows Hillary practicing how to avoid Trump hug
3 hours 19 min ago
Sen. Warner: 'Outrageous' that Trump called Comey a 'nut job'
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump obstructed justice
How Trump described Muslims on the trail
GOP Rep: Some things about Trump admin. ‘give me pause’
Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL