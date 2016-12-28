The Rachel Maddow Show 12/28/16

Can’t spell “transition” without two I’s

CNBC Chief Washington Correspondent John Harwood talks to Ari Melber about Trump undermining President Obama on Israel, and Trump’s contradictory statements on how the transition is going. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

