The Rachel Maddow Show 06/12/17

Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?

Rachel Maddow reviews many of the lingering questions that follow Attorney General Jeff Sessions into his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing tomorrow, not the least of which is why the Trump administration abruptly got rid of dozens of U.S. attorneys. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
3 hours 33 min ago
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
2 hours 48 min ago
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
3 hours 5 min ago
Matthews: This country is in for some tough arguments
3 hours 11 sec ago
Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine
2 hours 25 min ago
GOP drafting secret health care bill
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak
What would happen if Trump tried to fire Mueller?
Trump's revised travel ban blocked again by appeals court
AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL