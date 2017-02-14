The Rachel Maddow Show 02/14/17

Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?

Rep. Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about how and whether government institutions can be counted on to investigate the Donald Trump campaign's interactions with the Russian government when Republicans control Congress and Jeff Sessions refuses to recuse himself on any related matters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

