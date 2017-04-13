The Rachel Maddow Show 04/13/17

British intel agency reported Trump campaign Russia ties: Report

Rachel Maddow reports on the latest developments in the investigation into connections between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia, including a report by The Guardian that British intelligence agency GCHQ first raised concerns as far back as late 2015. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

