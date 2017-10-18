The Rachel Maddow Show 10/18/17

Brennan: 'Implausible' Russians had no US cooperation on election

Rachel Maddow shares video of former CIA director John Brennan explaining that he thinks it is implausible that Russians were not able to get some help, wittingly or unwittingly, from Americans in their mission to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump's tweets show us what he cares about
1 hour 34 min ago
Franken: Sessions isn't telling truth about Russian contacts
2 hours 11 min ago
Maddow: What is Trump hiding about Niger?
3 hours 20 min ago
Trump offered military father $25K, didn't follow through
4 hours 22 min ago
Meet Stephen Miller: The 32-year-old in the White House
3 hours 53 min ago
Gold Star parent: If a letter could bring son back, I would run to D.C.
Flattery will get you everywhere with Donald Trump
Exclusive: Obamacare exchange chief speaks out
Sessions changes story on Russian contacts
Matthews: Trump lacks a moral compass

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL