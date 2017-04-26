The Rachel Maddow Show 04/26/17

Booker: Stripped Trump State Dept inadequate for world challenges

Senator Cory Booker talks with Rachel Maddow about the mysterious drama the Donald Trump White House created with a special North Korea briefing that ultimately underwhelmed, and how Trump's negligence in staffing up the State Department puts the U.S. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

