The Rachel Maddow Show 04/26/17

Booker: Public pushback stopped Trumpcare, may be needed again

Senator Cory Booker talks with Rachel Maddow about attempts to resurrect a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare and the resistance such a move is likely to encounter in the Senate and with the American public. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

