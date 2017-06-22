The Rachel Maddow Show 06/22/17

Bluffing about tapes is a thing Trump does

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's habit of making empty threats about tape recordings, and famous actual presidential tapes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

