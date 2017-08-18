The Rachel Maddow Show 08/18/17

Billionaire behind Trump, Bannon, Breitbart plans next move

Jane Mayer, staff writer for The New Yorker, talks with Rachel Maddow about the role of Robert Mercer in funding Donald Trump and Breitbart, and what he might do next with Steve Bannon out of the white House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

