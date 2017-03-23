The Rachel Maddow Show 03/23/17

Being a Putin opponent is dangerous business

Bill Browder, author of "Red Notice," talks with Rachel Maddow about the condition of Nikolai Gorokhov, lawyer for Russian whistle-blower Sergei Magnitsky, who fell from a fourth floor window, and the dangers for being an opponent of Vladimir Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

