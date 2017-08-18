The Rachel Maddow Show 08/18/17

Bannon leaves Trump, takes important constituency with him

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about Steve Bannon's unusual role in the Trump White House, from his job title to "nationalist" constituency he commands that could seriously sap Trump's base. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

