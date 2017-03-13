The Rachel Maddow Show 03/13/17

Attorney with Trump investigations in purview part of mass firing

Rachel Maddow looks at some of the questionable dealings by Donald Trump and his inner circle and notes that Preet Bharara, who would have been investigating those questions, was part of the abrupt mass firing of U.S. attorneys by Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'
4 hours 38 min ago
Chris: ‘Trump wants to be the resistance’
4 hours 59 min ago
WV resident: 'You're born into this generational poverty'
4 hours 57 min ago
CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
8 hours 47 min ago
U.S. Attorney speaks out on ‘stunning’ resignation demand
6 hours 11 min ago
Rep. Speier: ‘The President is on very thin ice’
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL