The Rachel Maddow Show 10/06/17

At the center of 2016's most intense weekend

Jennifer Palmieri and Glen Caplin, former Clinton campaign officials, talk with Rachel Maddow about the day the Trump "grabbing" tape was revealed while the U.S. government announced that Russia was hacking the election and their campaign e-mails were being published to Wikileaks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

