The Rachel Maddow Show 10/13/17

Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed

Rachel Maddow looks at the many ways that Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been shown to be connected to Russian oligarchs and interests, including NBC News' discovery of an additional $26 million loan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC: Manafort had $60M relationship with Russian oligarch
Mueller team interviewed Reince Priebus
4 hours 48 min ago
Matthews: Trump is throwing millions under the bus
3 hours 8 min ago
Trump heats up rhetoric on North Korea
3 hours 50 min ago
Trump threatens to cancel Iran Nuclear Deal
Trump takes new steps to unravel Obamacare
5 hours 8 min ago
Panetta: Trump's Iran deal speech is 'a terrible mistake'
5 hours 11 min ago
Does Trump know he’s the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands?
6 hours 13 min ago
Rep. Black to Sen GOP: 'Give us something' on health care
Iran deal negotiator says Trump speech "muddled mess"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL