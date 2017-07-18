The Rachel Maddow Show 07/18/17

Another person ID'd at Trump Jr collusion meeting of, now, eight

Rachel Maddow reports on the revelation of the identity of an eighth attendee at the meeting where Donald Trump Jr was told he'd receive anti-Hillary Clinton intel from the Russian government. This new person has an uncomfortably close history with money laundering. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC News: Trump, Putin had second conversation at G20
4 hours 17 min ago
Sanders: Trumpcare fail is victory for American people
3 hours 44 min ago
Matthews: Trump Jr. told us nothing about his meeting
4 hours 18 min ago
When Trump plays with trucks, a health care bill dies
3 hours 34 min ago
Eighth person identified at Trump Tower meeting
9 hours 55 min ago
NBC Poll: Just 12% in key Trump counties back GOP health bill
Trump tells reporters he won’t take responsibility if Obamacare fails
Christie: ‘Confident’ Trump didn’t know about son’s Russia meeting
Sen. Murray to GOP on health care: Join with Trump or work with us
GOP Rep: Trump Jr. meeting distraction from broader Russia issues

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL