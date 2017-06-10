The Rachel Maddow Show 06/10/17

Angry voters produce another suprprising election result

Dan Rather, president of News & Guts Media, talks with Rachel Maddow about broader lessons that can be drawn from the unexpected result of the UK snap election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

