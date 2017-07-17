The Rachel Maddow Show 07/17/17

Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won

Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, talks with Rachel Maddow about the energized activism of ordinary Americans that have kept the pressure on legislators to not ruin American health care options with an poor replacement for Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two more GOP Senators come out against Trumpcare
2 hours 52 min ago
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck,' 'monstrosity'
2 hours 28 min ago
Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won
2 hours 41 min ago
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in Trump Tower?
3 hours 33 min ago
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
4 hours 52 min ago
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s problem
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
Poll: Trump approval rating at 50% in ‘Trump counties’
GOP Gov.: Health bill too great of a cost-shift to states
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL