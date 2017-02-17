The Rachel Maddow Show 02/17/17

American voters call Congress members to account with town halls

Tara Burnette, a South Carolina voter, talks with Rachel Maddow about her petition drive to get her senators to hold a town hall to hear the concerns of their constituents. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Castro: Trump admin. coming for undocumented immigrants
3 hours 44 min ago
Exclusive: Trump presser convinced NSC candidate Harward to decline
3 hours 30 min ago
Chuck: A 'toxic fog' is descending on U.S. politics
6 hours 47 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: Steve Bannon is 'a stone cold racist'
9 hours 28 min ago
Rep. Burgess: Lack of bipartisan effort sank Obamacare
5 hours 19 min ago
How can Trump woo labor away from Democrats?
Joe: Trump is the first sore winner we've ever seen
April Ryan: My phone won’t stop ringing
Maddow: What it looks like when a president fails
Chuck Todd: Why won't Trump denounce anti-Semitism?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL