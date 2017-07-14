The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/14/17

American fights to help Iraqis survive violent ISIS terror

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, reports on an effort by Pete Reed, a 28-year-old marine from New Jersey, to provide medical care on the front lines of the fight against ISIS in Mosul, Iraq, and the push to restore hospital services ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

